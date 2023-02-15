Why health experts recommend canola cooking oil

Health experts suggested the use of canola oil for cooking because of its health benefits.

“Canola Oil has Omega-3 & Omega-6 which help lower cholesterol and blood pressure,” registered nutritionist-dietician Thina Asis said.

Canola oil is made from seeds of rapeseed, a bright-yellow flowering plant.

Among all vegetable oils, canola oil tends to have the least amount of saturated fats, the American news magazine Time reported.

This was also noted by another registered nutritionist-dietician Christine Alcantara.

“Canola oil has the lowest level of saturated fats among all types of cooking oil”, Alcantara said.

“This will help minimize the risks of heart disease and stroke,” she added.

Nutritionist-dietician April Manlangit also highlighted that canola oil has a high smoke point in cooking.

“Smoke point refers to when the oil begins to break down and produce chemicals which may be harmful to health, so it is important to choose a cooking oil which has a high smoke point,” Manlangit explained.