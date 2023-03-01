Filipino drag artist to compete in int’l drag singing show ‘Queen of the Universe’

A Filipino drag queen will be competing against drag queens from other countries in an upcoming international singing competition.

Maxie Andreison or Maxie is among the contenders for season 2 of “Queen of the Universe,” a singing show dedicated to drag queens.

Maxie’s official poster was included in the lineup of cast members released on the social media channels of “Queen of the Universe” on February 23.

The drag queen also posted her official promotional video on her social media accounts.

“The first all-drag, all-singing competition is BACK! #QueenOfTheUniverse Season 2 starts streaming SOON only on @paramountplus!” Maxie tweeted with a crown emoji.

The official poster with the ten competing international drag queens was posted on the Instagram account of World of Wonder (WOW), the show’s producer.

WOW Presents Plus is also the home of all “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchises.

“10 international divas, 1 out of this world competition!” the caption reads.

Maxie is up against the following drag stars:

Aura Eternal from Italy

Chloe V from Brazil

Jazell Royale from the United States

Love Masisi from Holland

Militia Scunt from the United States

Miss Sistrata from Israel

Taiga Brava from Mexico

Trevor Ashley from Australia

Viola from England

News about Maxie’s casting in the show soon reached her fellow drag queens in the Philippines. They expressed their excitement about Maxie’s new journey.

“AYAN NA NGAAAAA,” tweeted Myx Chanel, a popular drag queen who co-founded a podcast about drag.

“BOOGSH,” a transgender artist named Miss Juicy said on Twitter.

Turing Quinto, a former contender of season 1 of “Drag Race Philippines,” gushed over Maxie on her Instagram Stories.

“Best friend ko to!” Turing said in one of her posts.

“Mga bading! Suportahan niyo sister ko please! She will not just represent the Philippines, but she will represent the whole Asia! Laban!” she said in her other post.

“Queen of the Universe” will start streaming on March 31 via the digital streaming platform Paramount Plus.

The panel of judges comprises Mel B, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, and Vanessa Willams!