‘Your Filipina goddess’: Fil-Am drag queen Aura Mayari’s introduction wows local audience

Local drag queens cheered another Filipino drag performer for her video entrance in the latest edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The American drag reality series dropped the video of the workroom entrance of four of the 16 contenders for its Season 15 run.

It is set to premiere on Friday, January 6.

Watch as the first four queens enter the Werk Room for Season 15! 🤩 Don’t miss the two hour #DragRace premiere – FRIDAY at 8/7c, NOW ON @MTV! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/cbiL4aQ5CI — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 4, 2023

Filipino-American Aura Mayari was one of the queens shown in the video.

For Aura’s entrance, she briefly performed a dance number while wearing in an all-black ensemble.

She also described herself as a “Filipina goddess.”

“Do you feel that aura? I bet you do,” Aura said.

“Hello, world! My name is Aura Mayari and I am Nashville’s best, most stunning and most electrifying drag performer. I am a dancer. I do a lot of very high-energy numbers,” she added.

Aura further said while flexing her muscles: “And I am your Filipina goddess.”

Filipino drag queens later cheered for Aura online after the video was released.

“SANDALE NANGHIHINA AKO,” tweeted Myx Chanel.

“Things were felt. Whew. WHY NAMAN SO POGI?!?” former “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 finalist Eva Le Queen said.

“TEAM @AuraMayari,” former “DRPH” Season 1 contender Brigiding said.

Local drag fans also expressed their love for Aura on Twitter.

“I LOVE ME SOME AURAAA!” a Twitter user said.

“Oh yasss your Filipina Goddess!” another tweeted.

One online user shared an edited clip that showed only Aura’s moment.

everyone stop what you’re doing!!! the aura mayari entrance just dropped pic.twitter.com/BP2eFEmUpN — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) January 4, 2023

Aura later tweeted some behind-the-scenes story of their workroom entrance.

This was in response to some criticisms about the exposed lace on her forehead. This was normally either cut or hidden by the wig.

“B****** reading me for my lace. They rushed us to get ready, the hotel lights were horrible. But forget you, I still looked stunning,” Aura said.

Aura also previously stunned local fans online with her look for her promotional poster. The Nashvilla-born queen wore the butterfly sleeves of a Filipiñana as an ode to Philippine culture and fashion.

The three other drag queens who were introduced in the show so far are as follows:

Irene Dubois

Luxx Noir London

Marcia Marcia Marcia

The video for the introduction of the 12 other cast members has not yet been released as of writing.