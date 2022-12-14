‘Serving Filipina moon goddess’: Fil-Am drag queen Aura Mayari joins ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15

A Filipino drag queen is in the lineup of contenders in the upcoming season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” set to premiere next year.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the main franchise of the popular drag reality show, released the official trailer and promotional poster of its season 15 on Tuesday, December 13.

For the first time, the show will premiere on United States television via MTV channel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

“This season, all roads lead to MTV!” the post reads.

One of the cast members introduced in both the trailer and the poster is Aura Mayari, a talented Filipino drag artist from Chicago.

For her promotional poster, Aura was described as a “Filipina moon goddess.”

“Serving Filipina moon goddess, it’s @AuraMayari!” the caption reads.

For her look, Mayari wore the butterfly sleeves of a Filipiñana as an ode to Philippine culture and fashion.

She also tweeted about this reference to her followers.

“Who noticed my Filipiñana reference in my promo look?!” Aura said with the Philippine flag emojis.

“The Filipiñana sleeves!” she added.

In a separate promotional video, Aura described herself as the “walking face tune of Chicago.”

“Look at this face. I was dubbed as the walking face tune of Chicago which means I don’t need any filter to look like this. I dare you guys to zoom in and see any flaws. B**** where?” she said.

Former contestants of “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1, the Philippine edition of the drag race franchise, later congratulated and cheered Aura for joining the cast of the prestigious drag show.

“YAAASSSS!! So proud! Werk sis! Sending love and support all the way from home,” tweeted Eva Le Queen, “DRPH” Season 1 finalist.

“That’s our girl! @AuraMayari!” Marina Summers, “DRPH” Season 1 runner-up, said.

“I am sooo proud of you @AuraMayari. I’m roooting for you sis!!!” Brigiding said.

Several Filipino fans also said they will be rooting for Aura.

“Letsgooo Aura!” one Twitter user said.

“She’s nuts for this silhouette Omg I luv her,” another user tweeted.

“You already know who I’m rooting for,” another Twitter user said.

Other Filipinos called Aura, the “Filipino winnah,” a reference to Marina’s iconic line in “Pop Off Ate,” a song she and other “DRPH” Season 1 contestants performed in the show.

“OUR FILIPINA WINNAH (at the main franchise) kweeeeeen,” one user said.

For season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” 16 drag queens will face different challenges in the competition for the crown and grand prize.

