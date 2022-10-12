Two worlds collide: Bianca Del Rio meets ‘Drag Race Philippines’ queens

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Bianca Del Rio met with the Filipino queens of the first season of “Drag Race Philippines” after her live show on October 11, Tuesday.

“Drag Race Philippines” is the Philippine edition of the popular drag race reality show franchise.

Bianca, the winner of “RuPaul Drag Race” season six, uploaded a group photo where she posed with the Filipino queens, namely, Marina Summers, Prince Marell, Turing, Corazon Filipinas, Brigiding and Viñas DeLuxe.

“SO GREAT TO MEET THE CAST OF DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES!” she said with black and yellow hearts.

🖤💛🖤💛🖤💛🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/xe0NFMvn7w — Bianca Del Rio (@TheBiancaDelRio) October 11, 2022

The Filipino queens themselves also posted their favorite moments with the American superstar via Twitter.

Marina, who is among the top four contestants of “Drag Race Philippines,” cheered for Bianca to “Pop Off Ate.”

“Pop Off Ate @TheBiancaDelRio! That was such a good show!!!! See you soon (hopefully not after 3 Years!),” Marina tweeted.

She was referencing the song that her group Flexbomb performed during the “Girl Group” challenge from the previous episode of the reality series.

Pop Off Ate @TheBiancaDelRio ! That was such a good show!!!! See you soon (hopefully not after 3 Years!) 😂🤙🏽🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/U3VZm9R0ET — Marina Summers #TeamMarina (@marinaxsummers) October 11, 2022

Viñas gushed over Bianca after seeing the award-winning artist in person for the first time.

In a quote-retweet, she wrote: “Super saya ko talagaaaa (heart emojis.”

Super saya ko talagaaaa ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/VFtgNea5Ug — Vinas DeLuxe (@VinasDeluxe) October 11, 2022

Bianca held a successful show titled “Bianca del Rio: Unsanitized Tour 2022” at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Circuit Makati on Tuesday.

She is set to make Filipino audiences laugh again on October 12, Wednesday to conclude her two-day stop in the Philippines.

The second show will be held at the Samsung Hall of SM Aura Premiere in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated finale of the first season of “Drag Race Philippines” will also air on Wednesday.

Viewers can witness the crowning of the first “Drag Superstar of the Philippines” via HBO Go, Wow Presents Plus and Discovery Plus Philippines.

Marina, Xilhouete, Precious Paula Nicole, and Eva Le Queen are the final four contenders of the competition.