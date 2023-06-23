Exploring Tayabas, Quezon: Places to visit, delicacies to try

If you are a history and travel enthusiast, the historic town of Tayabas, Quezon might be an ideal destination for your next day trip or a weekend getaway.

Just four to five hours away from the bustling capital city of Manila, this town offers a fascinating glimpse of the past and an experience of centuries-old traditions.

Tayabas is known for its rich history and cultural heritage, so if you ever visit the town make sure to include these must-visit places and experiences in your itinerary:

Spanish colonial bridges

One of the city’s most important sites is the Puente de Malagonlong or Malagonlong Bridge. This bridge which is located above Dumacaa River is 445-foot-long and was built under the supervision of Spanish Franciscan priest Fray Antonio Mattheos from 1840 to 1850.

Made with 100,000 adobe blocks, the bridge is described as the longest bridge ever built during the Spanish colonial era. The people of Tayabas made the bridge that still stands today through Polo y Servicio or forced labor.

Puente de Malagonlong was declared a National Treasure by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines on August 12, 2011.

SUNDAY SWIM AT THE HISTORIC PUENTE DE MALAGONLONG Locals take a dip in Dumacaa River along Puente de Malagonlong in Tayabas City, Quezon on Sunday, May 14. 📸 Interaksyon / Lea Devio (@_leadevio ) pic.twitter.com/GQH8glR7B2 — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) May 15, 2023

Want to explore more of Tayabas’ well-preserved Spanish bridges? Here are the other bridges worth including in your itinerary: Lakawan, Mate, Don Francisco de Asis, Gibanga, Ese, Princesa, Alitao, Isabel II, Despedidas, and Bai. These bridges are declared as Historical Bridges of Tayabas by the city government.

Susi ng Tayabas

The Minor Basilica of Saint Michael the Archangel is another historical structure built during the Spanish colonial period. Constructed in 1585, the basilica is known for its longest isle and century-old church bells. The historic church is called Susi ng Tayabas for its key-shaped architecture.

Calle Budin

No visit to Tayabas would be complete without indulging in some native delicacies. The town is known for its native specialty, budin — a sweet delicacy closely similar to cassava cake. Apart from budin, you can also buy longganisang lukban, broas, suman and other pasalubongs in Calle Budin.

A must-try too is the homegrown favorite yema cake of Rodillas which is a perfect treat for those with a sweet tooth. This mouthwatering treat consists of layers of sponge cake, with the richness of yema, condensed milk, and grated cheese.

Mallari Distillery

Beyond good food and distinct native delicacies, Tayabasin or the people of Tayabas also know how to produce a good bottle of lambanog. You can get yourself one or two for a friend as a pasalubong at the Mallari Distillery.

Hagisan ng Suman

If you make a trip to Tayabas, it will be a good experience to witness the annual Hagisan ng Suman, one of the most anticipated events of the Mayohan Festival. It is held every 15th of May in celebration of the feast of San Isidro Labrador, the patron saint of peasants, farmers and agricultural workers.

Residents and the people from balconies of their houses or establishments throw suman (rice cake), any agricultural produce, and money to the crowd, mostly consisting of men who will end up trying to catch the goods.

Throwing suman and other farm produce is believed to bring wealth and bountiful harvests.