How AI enhances phone camera photos

Among an electronics manufacturer’s latest products is a smartphone with an artificial intelligence (AI) feature to enhance its photos.

Mobile phone brand OPPO’s Reno8 T 5G is infused with AI features to save otherwise low-quality shots. Similarly, other brands like Samsung and Apple also have AI-supported phone cameras.

Here’s how it works.

AI can reduce pixel noise or distortion in a photo, which can be caused by capturing it in low light. A photo’s visual information can be restored and clarified by AI by supplying the details it needs.

This can be done in just one press on a phone’s screen, without the need for further editing.

It can also be applied in enhancing a photo’s colors. Phone cameras can now improve lighting and contrast for better pop of colors in a shot, and even beautify a selfie.

OPPO Reno8 T 5G is deemed a “portrait expert” with its innovative triple system camera and a leading 180 megapixels rear camera and 32MP front camera.

It also has a Microlens^5 camera that captures the tiniest details for up to 40x of magnification.

Among the features of the smartphone is its NonaPixel Plus technology which combines nine pixels into one giant pixel.

The ultra-high-resolution camera of the phone also has an AI Portrait Super Resolution, which reduces pixel noise and facial blurring for clearer selfies even in low-light conditions.

Photography enthusiasts may also edit their pictures accordingly as the Reno8 T 5G is packed with a full suite of stylizing

tools that allow users to alter, enhance or customize photos.

These tools are:

Bokeh Flare Portrait – Produces dreamy DSLR-LIKE shots

AI Color Portrait – Brings subject to focus with vivid

contrast

contrast AI Portrait Retouching – Giving one that instant glow

Selfie HDR – Balances out the exposure of photos no matter where you are

Flash Snapshot – Captures multiple photos in one click with clarity

The upgraded and groundbreaking technology of smartphones challenges the users’ visual storytelling prowess and lets them take their own images with great direction and creative freedom.