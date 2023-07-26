Cult fave skincare product with ‘wonder plant’ ingredient reintroduced to Pinoy GenZs

An American skincare brand, popular among millennials, made a comeback to reach out to younger consumers.

Thayers, which has been a cult favorite for its witch hazel toner, was re-launched in the Philippines on July 19.

Thayers’ toner was previously an exclusive item at Healthy Options, a retailer of organic products in the Philippines.

In 2017 or even earlier, beauty and lifestyle bloggers used to rave about this product and the skin-improving qualities of its witch hazel ingredient.

The hype ebbed away over time.

This time, the Thayers team sought to tap the younger market of skincare and beauty enthusiasts.

During the launch party, Thayers marketing lead Anna Fujimori said that witch hazel component remains in their skincare line despite the rebranding.

“This year, we are rebranding the brand globally with a younger, modern tone of voice to speak to our core target—the Gen Z consumer. But through this transformation, one consistent thing remains our star ingredient—witch hazel,” Fujimori said.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that Filipinos will get to try this science-backed goodness for themselves as Thayer launches in the Philippines,” she added.

Thayers’ flagship Witch Hazel Skin Toner is now being offered in three different variations to the local market:

Rose Petal

Cucumber

Unscented

Lavender

Rose Water is the best-seller among the three.

LOOK: US skincare brand Thayers, known for its witch hazel skin toner, re-launches in the Philippines. Its flagship product is now available in rose petal, unscented, cucumber, and lavender variations. @interaksyon pic.twitter.com/nB6pzcBM0C — Catalina (@ricci_catalina) July 19, 2023

Thayers’ face mist and astringents are also now available for Filipino consumers.

These products are carried exclusively in Watsons, SM Department Stores and Look, and e-commerce websites.

Witch hazel, meanwhile, is a plant that often serves as a healing remedy for skin injuries and illnesses.

On Thayers’ official website, it was stated that this plant undergoes three processes to extract its substances:

Maceration – a gentle process that avoids the use of alcohol and other toxic substances to preserve the plant’s tannins.

Filtering – the macerated blend is filtered through a fine mesh and then tested for quality control.

Bottling – the macerated blend is combined with other ingredients in a kettle, poured into the signature Thayers bottle, and then capped.

The public can learn more about how Thayers products are made on its website: What is Witch Hazel & How is it Made | Witch Hazel Harvest (thayers.com).

Fujimori also said that the company performs these special processes to ensure that the products remain alcohol-free.

“This wonder plant with multiple skin-improving properties is extracted through a special process called ‘maceration’ which is like steeping a bag of tea and allows us to fully extract the goodness while remaining alcohol-free,” she shared.

Thayers is considered a legacy personal care brand in the United States since 1847. It was founded by Henry Thayer, a chemist who made and manufactured herbal extracts in Massachusetts in the US.