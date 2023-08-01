Why ‘Resident Evil’s’ Jill Valentine is sporting young look in ‘Death Island’

Jill Valentine, one of the main characters in the film “Resident Evil: Death Island,” has been spotted sporting a younger appearance.

“Resident Evil: Death Island” is an animated film released in July.

It is a movie adaptation connected to “Resident Evil,” Japanese horror game media franchise that redefined the survival horror genre with the first game released on March 22, 1996.”

In an online interview with TheGamer’s Eric Switzer last July 25, “Resident Evil: Death Island” filmmakers delved deeper on why one of the main characters sporting a younger look.

Writer Makoto Fukami told Switzer that video game company Capcom wanted to keep Jill’s character appearance in her early 20s to keep fans of the franchise interested.

In view of this, fans will be seeing Jill staying young in the future sequels in the franchise.

“It is, in fact, true that the set-up for Jill, especially that she got infected by the virus twice or three times, I think. She is the one that is not aging and this was set up by Capcom,” the “Death Island” writer explained.

The writer also said that the case was similar to other iconic characters like Claire Redfield and Rebecca Chambers, who were also infected with a virus, but they were not Capcom’s focus.

“The rest is also true, but we kind of kept the same thing,” Fukami added.

According to a post from one of “Resident Evil’s” official accounts on X, Jill’s T-Virus infection has indeed slowed her aging.

Resident Evil: Death Island

Character Overview 3 ◤Jill Valentine◢ Fought against bio-terrorist attacks in S.T.A.R.S. alongside Chris. Her T-Virus infection has slowed her aging but left some psychological scars. She rejoins her team after rehabilitation.#d_island #REBHFun pic.twitter.com/1SdItkoa2p — 【公式】バイオハザード / RESIDENT EVIL PORTAL Official (@REBHPortal) March 10, 2023

In the film, a t-virus outbreak in San Francisco leads to Alcatraz Island, where a new evil has taken residence.

The character Jill is voiced by Nicole Tompkins.

Other voice cast members include Matthew Mercer (Leon Scott Kennedy),Kevin Dorman (Chris Redfield), Stephanie Panisello (Claire), Erin Cahill (Rebecca Chambers) and Salli Saffioti (Ingrid Hunnigan), among many others.

“Resident Evil: Death Island” is also directed by Eiichiro Hasumi. Its DVD and Blu-Ray was released July 25.