Timezone warns patrons against unauthorized loading of Powercards

An indoor family entertainment center warned its patrons against buying loads for their game cards from unauthorized channels and individuals.

Timezone Philippines on Wednesday, August 23 said that illegitimate transactions involving Powercards can compromise players’ accounts.

A Powercard is a reloadable card used in Timezone outlets that stores credit balances and the amount of e-tickets players have won.

It is primarily used as payment to play arcade games and participate in its attractions like air hockey, karaoke, bowling, and virtual reality simulator rides.

“Transactions made with unauthorized channels will be flagged and will result to POWERCARD SUSPENSION,” the entertainment center said in a Facebook post.

It reminded patrons to only reload their Powercards through the Timezone Fun App and at Timezone branches.

Timezone is a family entertainment center with over 50 outlets in malls nationwide. It has games and activities that cater to all ages, from kids to adults.