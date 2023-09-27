Samgyup Walang Anuman: New Korean resto to open in Binangonan

A soon-to-open Korean restaurant with a witty name is offering unlimited dishes and free drinks on its grand opening day in Binanongan, Rizal.

Samgyup Walang Anuman is the latest eating establishment that will offer Korean cuisine to Filipinos.

The restaurant will offer unlimited Samgyupsal (Korean grilled pork belly), unlimited wings and unlimited budget seafood meals on Thursday, September 28, starting 3 p.m.

It said they will have lots of “delicious” side dishes as well.

The restaurant added that customers will also get to enjoy an “overlooking view.”

They will also be treated to free juice on the opening day.

“Be ready for an amazing food experience,” the resto said in its social media post last September 23.

The resto’s name appeared to be a reference to Samgyupsalamat, a Korean resto chain whose name is a portmanteau of “Samgyupsal” and “Salamat,” which means “thank you” in Filipino.

Samgyupsalamat is one of the most popular restos specializing in unlimited Korean barbecue meals.

It has several branches across the country.

Meanwhile, the “walang anuman” in the soon-to-open Samgyup Walang Anuman means “you’re welcome” in Filipino.

It is located along the Manila East Road in front of the old Barangay Tagpos Hall and near the Bagong Palengke in Binanongan.