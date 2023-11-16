‘Curious dreams, narratives’: 4 Manila galleries to visit this November

Four art galleries in Manila will be presenting a group exhibition showcasing works from local contemporary artists.

Titled “Crossover,” this was a joint curation project by Art Underground, Galerie Stephanie, Village Art Gallery and Vinyl on Vinyl to be launched across different art spaces in Metro Manila in November.

This group exhibit also brings four of the leading pop-surrealists in the Philippines:

SAIS of Art Underground

Mr. S of Galerie Stephanie

GNCH of Village Art Gallery

Reen Barrera of Vinyl on Vinyl

SAIS, a Cavite-based visual artist, is known for his childlike portraits featuring a wide-set wide-eyed boy primarily made of charcoal and graphite. His works often convey the artist’s inner thoughts, thus evoking a sense of yearning and wonder.

Mark Jeffrey Santos, who is known by Mister Sasquatch or Mr. S, has been known for the vivid storytelling and world-building in his artworks. They are often inspired by the sensibilities and philosophies of Japan’s feudal era.

Gen Lazaro, who is known by his moniker GNCH (pronounced ‘jen-ich’), is a skilled draughtsman who has worked on concept art for film and video games. While his main medium of choice is graphite, GNCH has been exploring and training in gouache and other digital mediums. The figures in his works transform childhood cartoon characters into surreal playful and unsettling forms.

Reen Barrera‘s sculptural pieces are known for their references to childhood memories, streetscapes, and vernacular phrases. His figures are also recognizable for their nonchalant expressions amid a colorful backdrop. His artistic inclinations started with repairing wood carvings at church. He then later developed an interest in collecting materials to create toys and figurines.

In a statement, the group exhibition was described as an opportunity for art enthusiasts to explore a “different immersive experience” in four different art spaces.

“From Mr. S’ dreamscapes and SAIS’ starry- and wide-eyed portraits to the playful reimaginations and ruminations of childhood and adulthood of GNCH and Reen Barrera, onlookers are invited into curious realms and narratives,” the description reads.

“Storylines twist and converge while new ones emerge in a gallery-to-gallery, practice-to-practice exploration of world-building, character dynamics, and wondrous interiorities,” it also said.

Here’s the schedule of each exhibit:

November 14 – Vinyl on Vinyl

November 15 – Galerie Stephanie

November 17 – Village Art Gallery

November 18 — Art Underground

They will run until November 30.

A closing party will be held at The Hub in Greenfield District in Mandaluyong City at 6 p.m.