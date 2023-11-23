Plays and musicals vie for award at 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

Eight plays and musicals are vying to become BroadwayWorld Philippines‘ best new play or musical in the 2023 edition of the internet’s largest theater site’s awards.

BroadwayWorld.com announced works from the country that are nominated for the Best New Play or Musical Award for its annual theater awards this year.

It is the largest theater site which is the go-to source for all things Broadway, theater, and live entertainment around the world.

For the Philippines, the following plays are vying for the Best New Play or Musical Award:

“ Walang Aray ” (musical, Philippine Educational Theater Association)

” (musical, Philippine Educational Theater Association) “ Regine: The Fairy Gaymother ” (play, The Virgin Labfest)

” (play, The Virgin Labfest) “ Bawat Bonggang Buhay ” (play, The Sandbox Collective)

” (play, The Sandbox Collective) “ Nekropolis ” (play, Tanghalang Pilipino)

” (play, Tanghalang Pilipino) “ The Reconciliation Dinner ” (play, Dulaang UP)

” (play, Dulaang UP) “ Ang Awit ng Dalagang Marmol ” (play, The Virgin Labfest)

” (play, The Virgin Labfest) “ Room 209 ” (play, The Virgin Labfest)

” (play, The Virgin Labfest) “Minsan Sa Samonte Park: Isang Musikal” (musical, Teatro Caviteño)

The people can cast their votes through this link.

As of this writing, PETA’s “Walang Araw” is leading at 89%.

Meanwhile, Aliw Awards Foundation Inc. on Thursday, November 23 also released the names of finalists for the 2023 Aliw Awards which will be presented on December 11 at the Manila Hotel Centennial Hall.

Some of the plays nominated in BroadwayWorld are also finalists in this year’s Aliw Awards like Adrian Lindayag of “Regine The Fairy Gaymother” for Best Lead Actor In a Play and Vince Lim of “Walang Aray” for Best Composer for Original Musical, among others.

The Aliw Awards Foundation is the first and only award-giving body for live entertainers in the Philippines.