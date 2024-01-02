Nanyang opens branch in newest GH Greenhills Mall

Nanyang, a f amiliar Singapore kopitiam (or coffee shop), has a new branch in town.

It serves Hainanese Chicken Rice, Laksa, Nasi Lemak, Curry Chicken Rice, a variety of tasty soups, kopi, teh, other beverages, and that light and refreshing mango, sago and pomelo dessert.

Best of all is its ubiquitous favorite— kaya toast consisting of slices of buttered toasted bread topped with kaya, which is a fragrant creamy spread. The toast makes for a traditional and hearty breakfast meal when paired with perfectly boiled eggs and a kopi(coffee) or teh (tea) beverage, it also hits the spot when you need a quick snack to revive your enervated self.

The refreshing milk tea drink or Teh Tarik is likewise a favorite option at Nanyang. It is made using the traditional Tarik method of “pulling” the tea is poured between two containers at increasing heights, the drink is aerated and a delicious froth is formed. Preparation of the drink is an entertaining spectacle, and the resulting beverage is a crowd-pleaser.

Nanyang food is comfort fare—simple, uncomplicated and familiar to the Asian palate. It is reasonably priced and healthy for your daily cravings.