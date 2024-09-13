Unlimited science and art experience: Mind Museum offers one-year pass

The Mind Museum, in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City, has a new offering for science enthusiasts.

They can now avail an exclusive one-year pass to museum, or Unlimited Science and Art Pass (USAP), that provides them an unlimited science and art adventure experience.

The exclusive unli-pass can be availed either by individual or group membership. Here are the rates:

Individual membership for children and adults – P3,000 per person

G roup membership with a minimum of two members- P2,750 per person

All members of the group membership could avail of the USAP benefits at a discounted rate.

Birthday celebrants could also enjoy their day with their families and friends with perks like discounts on birthday party packages under the membership.

Free access to Playtales, the latest special exhibition of The Mind Museum, for ages seven and below and special discounts for educational programs are also among the membership’s inclusions.

USAP members could also get discounts on BGC Arts Center’s flagship programs, such as Mind S-Cool, a digital marketplace for science and arts.

Members are likewise entitled free admission to more than 300 international science museums via the Association of Science Technology Centers (ASTC) Passport Program.

The first science museum in the country is part of ASTC, a non-profit organization aiming to increase people’s knowledge on science and technology.

The membership is only valid for one year from the activation date and is non-transferable.

Registered individuals must present their valid USAP card and ID to avail its benefits.

The Mind Museum, which opened in March 2012, offers people an educational experience with science, featuring more than 250 interactive exhibits, theater and planetarium shows, and experiment demonstrations.