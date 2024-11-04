Filipino dancer takes spin to world dance finals in India

A Filipino locking master from Valenzuela City is set to bring Pinoy pride to the international dance stage at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals in India.

After being named national champion, Kenneth “Klockwise” Martinez is gearing up as the sole representative of the country, competing alongside top dance talents worldwide in the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, India, on November 9.

Klockwise took the crown on Red Bull Dance Your Style Philippines last September 28, as he bested 15 qualifiers from all over the country, ​​each bringing their unique flair to the dance floor.

His masterful freestyle performance stole the spotlight in the finals, propelling him into the final four alongside MSTR PIECE, JXYB and Nemesis.

The road to the world final has been long, but for Klockwise, the journey is just beginning.

“I am bringing the Filipino dance community and the whole Philippines with me,” Klockwise said.

“I will show who I am, who Klockwise is on stage. It will be like I will have my own concert at the World Finals.”

The national champion will look to face 49 dance hopefuls from around the globe in pursuit of the world champion title.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a global one-on-one street dance competition where dancers showcase their improvisation and freestyle skills.

Participants will spontaneously create their moves to random, unpredictable hits from genres like hip-hop, disco, funk, pop, rock, and more.

Unlike traditional dance competitions, the power to decide who will win each battle round is in the hands of the audience.

After 145 public events across 49 countries, Mumbai will host a week-long celebration from November 5 to November 9, featuring workshops, panel talks, performances, and various activities that honor dance and highlight the global dance community.