‘Death is coming’: ‘Final Destination’ drops trailer for new chapter of fan-fave horror franchise

After 25 years of traumatizing generations of viewers, “Final Destination” horror movie franchise is set to make a comeback next month.

Death will haunt a new group of unsuspecting individuals in “Final Destination Bloodlines,” the sixth installment in the bloody movie series, on May 14.

Last March 25, Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the official trailer for the newest chapter in the horror franchise.

It stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana and Ted Briones, Canadian and American actors, respectively, of part-Filipino descent, as well as Richard Harmon (TV series “The 100”) and the late Tony Todd.

The newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s fan-favorite franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice – “Final Destination Bloodlines.”

“Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all,” the movie’s synopsis read.

The film is directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, with a screenplay by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. The story is by Jon Watts, Guy Busick, and Lori Evans Taylor, based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick.

The trailer was released days after the franchise celebrated its 25th anniversary on March 17. Warner Bros. Pictures marked the anniversary with a live stream of the 25 most iconic deaths from the franchise.

Meanwhile, the upcoming film will be distributed in theaters and IMAX worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters nationwide on May 16, and internationally beginning May 14.

“Final Destination Bloodlines” is produced by Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle and Toby Emmerich.

— Rosette Adel