‘Real-life Final Destination’moment: Pinoy encounters rolling LPG tank while driving

A Facebook user shared an experience similar to a famous “Final Destination” scene where a log falls off a truck.

Pulmonologist Ralph Moses Royeca on Tuesday, May 20, shared a dashcam video of their encounter on the afternoon of May 20, saying that it reminds him of a scene from “Final Destination 2.”

“Real-life Final Destination experience namin ni Leica kanina,” he wrote in a Facebook post with a cold face emoji.

Royeca was driving uphill, approaching a corner, when an LPG tank started rolling toward his car. He tried to reverse but eventually stopped, as seen in the video.

His post has so far garnered 1.6 million views, 6,900 likes and reactions and 86 comments so far, with Royeca sharing more thoughts in the comments section.

Royeca said that his car sustained “minimal damage” that was “not very visible.”

“Hinayaan na lang namin si sir. Unintentional nga naman,” the doctor wrote.

He said he tried to reverse but stopped because a vehicle was behind them.

Royeca learned that the LPG tank rolled off after the rear door of the vehicle suddenly opened.

“No, my life did not flash before my eyes,” he wrote in the comments section with a laughing emoji.

Another Facebook user commented that Royeca almost got into a “Final Gastination” encounter.

“Muntik na ma-Tokyo Drift, doc! Hahaha,” Royeca responded with a laughing emoji.

The famous scene being referenced is from “Final Destination 2,” where a log truck spills its load on a highway, causing a deadly chain reaction of crashes.

This scene was also used to promote the latest franchise movie, “Final Destination Bloodlines.”

