‘I think I’m next’: Macoy Dubs jokes about ‘Final Destination’ moment with log truck

Content creator Macoy Dubs drew attention after posting about spotting a truck carrying what looked like posts and logs, a scene reminiscent of a “Final Destination” movie.

On Tuesday, June 3, the internet personality shared a photo of himself driving behind a large truck loaded with posts.

Unlike the infamous scene from the horror movie, however, the truck’s load was secured with a tarpaulin as a safety measure.

“I think I am next. CHAROT!” Macoy wrote as a caption in a Facebook post.

His post has so far garnered 3,800 likes and reactions, 53 comments, and 37 shares, with many Filipinos expressing amusement over his content.

“‘Wag naman, mhie… tigil mo na ‘yang kaka-Final Destination mo, hahaha,” an online user commented.

“Kaka-Final Destination mo ‘yan, miih,” another Facebook user wrote.

“Nilamon na ng Final Destination,” a different online user commented in jest with a zany face emoji.

“‘Yung distance mo talaga, mhie, lumayo ka pa,” another commented.

One of the most iconic scenes from the “Final Destination” franchise appears in “Final Destination 2,” where a log truck spills its load on the highway, triggering a chain of gruesome car crashes.

The scenario was used for a promotional stunt for the latest movie in the franchise, “Final Destination Bloodlines.”

Last May, a TikTok user spotted a truck along Commonwealth Avenue with a log poster mounted on its rear, designed to make it look like it was carrying an actual load.

There were also fake logs on top to complete the illusion.

ALSO READ: Filipino overtakes ‘Final Destination’ log truck in Commonwealth Avenue | ‘Real-life Final Destination’ moment: Pinoy encounters rolling LPG tank while driving