Jerry vs Teddy: Treñas tells off Locsin for remark on Iloilo City leadership

Iloilo residents are not to be blamed for the surge of infections the province, Iloilo Mayor Jerry Treñas said in response to Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locisn‘s remark against his leadership on Twitter.

In a now-deleted tweet, Locsin was reacting to Treñas’ appeal to his constituents to adhere to health protocols after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases placed them again under MECQ for 15 days.

“How come Treñas can blame his constituents of carelessness, of being pasaway—that ugly word—and get away with it? Because of opposition hypocrisy,” he tweeted. Treñas is a member of the weakened opposition Liberal Party.

Treñas countered Locsin on Sunday, September 27, saying that Iloilo residents strive to work together to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19.

“Teddy Boy Locsin, we take care of our constituents the best way we can. I have not blamed my constituents since we continue to look for ways and means to flatten the curve,” he said.

“I know you do not know how to work in the LGU since you have never run a city. Iloilo city is much better than what you think because here, we all work together,” he added.

Posted by Jerry Treñas on Sunday, September 27, 2020

In a series of tweets, Treñas stressed that he takes full responsibility [for] the health crisis in Iloilo City and he is currently exploring “options” to help the residents cope.

“I take full and complete responsibility [for] what happens to Iloilo city and I am now exploring all options as to what is best for my people and my city. As a leader I know the ultimately the buck stops with me,” he said.

— JERRY P. TREÑAS (@jerry_trenas) September 27, 2020

The provincial mayor also recalled that prior to the implementation of the controversial Balik-Probinsya Program, a Malacañang-backed initiative, Iloilo was “stable” in handling the outbreak. Other local officials also attribute and trace back to the program the coronavirus outbreaks in their jurisdictions.

He then apologized to the people for his perceived failures in leadership.

— JERRY P. TREÑAS (@jerry_trenas) September 27, 2020

No political color

Treñas also noted Locsin’s insult to him as a member of the opposition or the Liberal Party.

“We know that governance is always a shared responsibility both of the governors and the governed. It is unfortunate that in the midst of a pandemic, you still claim political sides. Here in Iloilo City, we always let our prevailing virtue of love work as one people, and we do things together, that is why we are called the City of Love,” he said.

In a separate Facebook post, Treñas further responded to Locsin that what he’s dealing with are the lives of real people.

“Instead of looking for ways to help in this fight during this pandemic, we have a Secretary of Foreign Affairs who dips his finger on anything he thinks he is bright enough to make a nasty comment. Life is what we experience in the here and now, not your cellphone for Twitter or Facebook. We deal with real lives sir, not cellphones or laptops,” he said.