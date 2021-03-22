Intramuros’ San Agustin Church on lockdown after parish priest dies of COVID-19

The parish priest of the historic San Agustin Church in Manila’s Intramuros district has died of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Augustinian Fr. Arnold Sta. Maria Cañoza succumbed to coronavirus at the age of 45, according to his religious order.

According to his congregation, Cañoza had been a professed religious in the Order for 14 years.

He first professed his vows in June 2006 and made his solemn profession in February 2011.

Due to the nature of Cañoza’s death, the entire convent community is on indefinite lockdown.

“Access to the church and convent will be restricted, and operations at the parish office will also be suspended until further notice,” the parish said.

“We ask for your understanding and prayers,” it said.



