China says it will safeguard territorial sovereignty over an area in South China Sea

A Philippine Coast Guard personnel cuts the rope connecting the floating barrier that was installed near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, in an undated handout photo released on September 25, 2023. (Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters)

BEIJING — China said it will safeguard territorial sovereignty over an area in the South China Sea where Philippines cut a floating barrier installed by Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“China will continue to firmly safeguard the territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests of Huangyan Island,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing when addressing a question on Philippines removing the barrier China installed in disputed waters.

