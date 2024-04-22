China says committed to resolving maritime disputes via talks

A Chinese Coast Guard ship uses a water cannon against a Filipino resupply vessel heading towards the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, in the South China Sea, December 10, 2023. (Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters)

QINGDAO, China — China remains committed to resolving maritime disputes with other countries through dialogue but will not allow itself to be “abused”, said a senior military official on Monday.

The sea should not be an arena where countries can flex their “gunboat muscles”, said Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Reality has shown that those who make deliberate provocations, stoke tensions, or support one side against another for selfish gains will ultimately only hurt themselves, Zhang warned at a naval symposium in the coastal city of Qingdao.

