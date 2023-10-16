Manila archdiocese calls for ‘holy hour’ for peace in Holy Land

As war rages between Israelis and Palestine militant group Hamas, the Archdiocese of Manila has set a “holy hour” for peace, especially in the Holy Land.

In a circular, the archdiocese appealed for a moment of prayer for all those suffering from the war.

“In solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land, we request that our parishes and communities gather our people for prayer like the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament/Holy Hour and the praying of the rosary on October 17, 2023 or any day your community decides,” the circular read.

The move, it stated, is in accordance with the call of Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Cardinal Pizzaballa for prayer and fasting for peace in the Holy Land.

The archdiocese said it is set to send the special prayer prepared by its Archdiocesan Liturgical Commission.

Earlier, the Hamas launched a major attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip.

In response, Israel declared a state of war and immediately launched a massive counterattack against the militants

To date, over 3,000 individuals have already been killed by both sides, including foreign nationals.