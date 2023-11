— Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. relinquished his post as agriculture minister on Friday, naming a local executive as new secretary of the country’s farm and fisheries sector.

The Philippine leader has appointed Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. as agriculture secretary, he said in a press briefing on Friday.

Laurel is chief executive of family-owned company Frabelle which has interests in fishing, food processing and real estate.

– Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Karen Lema