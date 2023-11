Jordan said on Wednesday it hoped the Gaza truce would be a step that would end the war in Gaza and prevent the targeting of Palestinians and their displacement from their land.

In a statement on state media, the foreign ministry said it hoped the four-day pause in fighting agreed between the Israel’s government and Hamas will allow much-needed humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

— Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Heavens