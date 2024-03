United States Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday her country’s alliance with the Philippines is “iron clad” and that U.S. companies were eager to do business with the Southeast Asian nation.

New investments amounting to more than $1 billion dollars would be announced including in areas like solar energy and electric vehicles, she said during an official visit.

