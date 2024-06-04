China says Philippines’ actions towards Chinese coast guard illegal

China called the Philippines‘ actions towards Chinese coast guard during a supply mission at the Second Thomas Shoal last month illegal, Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The Philippines denied China’s allegations that Filipino troops on board a grounded warship on the shoal had guns pointed at the Chinese coast guard, saying its troops had acted professionally.

—Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar