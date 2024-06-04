China says Philippines’ actions towards Chinese coast guard illegal

June 4, 2024 - 3:55 PM
An aerial view shows the BRP Sierra Madre on the contested Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin, in the South China Sea, March 9, 2023 (File Photo via Reuters)

BEIJING — China called the Philippines‘ actions towards Chinese coast guard during a supply mission at the Second Thomas Shoal last month illegal, Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The Philippines denied China’s allegations that Filipino troops on board a grounded warship on the shoal had guns pointed at the Chinese coast guard, saying its troops had acted professionally.

