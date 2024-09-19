Marbel diocese declares state of climate emergency

A southern Catholic diocese has joined the ranks of church institutions declaring a climate emergency in all its parishes, saying that urgent and long-lasting actions are needed.

Bishop Cerilo Casicas issued the declaration on Sept. 15, and pledged to take steps against “acute ecological problems” in South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces.

Among these problems, he highlighted the ongoing coal mining operation in the mountain village of Ned, which the diocese opposes due to environmental risks and threats to the region’s water and food supply.

He also expressed concern about the impending gold copper and mining operations in Tampakan, South Cotabato and a limestone quarry project in Maasim, Sarangani.

In a statement, Casicas said these projects “pose an extremely serious threat to the food security and health of people and communities in the diocese.”

He also criticized the illegal activities in the Mt. Matutum Protected Landscape, a key biodiversity area, and the widespread use of chemical farming.

The bishop raised concerns about the increasing use of aquaculture technologies in Sarangani Bay and Lake Sebu.

“[They] persistently contribute to the continued warming and destruction of the planet earth, our common home,” Casicas said.

The prelate then hit local government efforts to reduce the size of the Mt. Busa Local Conservation Area, a 107,275-hectare site that is important for biodiversity, birds, and conservation.

Casicas called on the faithful to support the diocese’s environmental initiatives, which include establishing nurseries and mini-forests in every parish, banning single-use plastics at the parish and diocesan levels, and setting up Material Recovery Facilities in parishes.

He also announced that September will be institutionalized as the “Season of Creation” and “Tree Growing and Clean-up Drive Month.”

The diocese will no longer accept donations from mining companies and other extractive industries, the bishop confirmed.