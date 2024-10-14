Bishops-Ulama Conference ‘revitalized’ with new name

An interfaith initiative has been “revitalized” with a new name and structure to better address the evolving needs of its mission for dialogue and peace.

Formerly known as the Bishops-Ulama Conference (BUC), it has been renamed the Mindanao Religious Leaders Conference (MiRLeC), reaffirming its commitment to promoting peace and sustainable development.

In a statement released Oct. 9, the organization said their commitment to peace “is guided by the values of love, justice, harmony, respect, integrity, unity, reconciliation, spirituality, and humanity.”

“Our commitment is concretely manifested in the revitalization of our role in peacebuilding through our organization platform,” the MiRLeC declared.

The group said interfaith-based peacebuilding remains crucial to sustaining the gains of the peace process and ensuring that Muslims, Christians and Indigenous Peoples enjoy meaningful peace and development.

Leading the MirLeC is Bishop Edwin dela Peña of Marawi, representing the Catholic bishops of Mindanao and who will also serve as the new interim chairman of the revitalized organization.

Dela Peña is also the current chairman of the Episcopal Commission on Interreligious Dialogue (ECID) of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.