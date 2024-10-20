‘Grabe negligence’: Comments as new airport operator finds over 20 abandoned parked cars

Criticisms emerged regarding the former management’s administration of parking facilities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after the discovery of several abandoned vehicles that had been left there for a decade.

Reports said that the new airport operator, the New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC), found some 20 abandoned vehicles in parking slots across all NAIA terminals on Thursday, October 17.

This comes as NNIC continues implementing initiatives to clear airport parking areas for non-passengers, easing “congestion” of road traffic in the main gateway.

One notable change is the increase in parking rates, especially for overnight use, which has risen from P300 for the first 24 hours to P1,200, an increase of four times the previous rate.

Another initiative involves clearing long-abandoned cars from the airport’s parking facilities to free up spaces for legitimate passengers.

The NNIC said some of the abandoned vehicles had been there as long as 2014, or ten years ago.

Owners are given a final opportunity to retrieve their vehicles by waiving all applicable fees. To claim their vehicles, they only need to present proof of ownership and valid identification.

Once the unspecified grace period ends, the cars will be towed and impounded at government facilities.

“These abandoned vehicles are taking up space that should be available for passengers,” the NNIC said in a statement, quoted in a report.

“They are also a security and safety concern, especially in their deteriorating states,” it added.

“We are waiving any applicable fees to encourage owners to reclaim them,” the NNIC said.

Based on pictures provided by the new airport operator, some abandoned cars have been marked with yellow “caution” tape.

Last week, a reader of a motoring publication spotted a car in a similar condition in the NAIA Terminal 3 parking lot.

It spurred several speculations about its background, from possible links to loan collaterals to illegal activities such as carnapping.

Meanwhile, the NNIC’s discovery of some years-long abandoned cars languishing in the airport’s parking lots disappointed Filipinos who questioned how the previous operator managed the facility.

“Meaning, walang nagche-check ng record at physically ng mga naka-park,” a Facebook user commented.

“Shows somebody’s not doing their job that it took so long to find out, that’s government for you,” another online user wrote.

“Grabe negligence ng MIAA! Walang pakialam!” a different online user said, referring to the Manila International Airport Authority which used to manage the main gateway.

“[Ito pa lang], bistado mo na ang kapabayaan eh, no inspection in every facility,” another Pinoy wrote.

The NAIA used to be managed by the MIAA, an agency under the Department of Transportation.

The main gateway used to be tagged as one of the “worst” and

“most stressful” airports worldwide for years as travelers consider comfort, conveniences, cleanliness, and customer service, among others.

Privatization was among the solutions sought to rehabilitate the airport’s system.

The San Miguel-led NIIA and the operator of South Korea’s Incheon airport won the bid to improve its services for 15 years.

