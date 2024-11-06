Factbox: Who is winning the U.S. presidential election?

Democrat Kamala Harris faced Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday in the U.S. presidential election.

There are 538 Electoral College votes allotted to the 50 states and the District of Columbia. It takes 270 votes to win.

The following table shows the projected winner of each state as forecast by media outlets and by data providers Edison Research and Decision Desk HQ, as well as the Electoral College tally based on each group’s projections.

As of 7:35 p.m. ET (0035 GMT):

ABCCBSNBCFOXCNNEDISONAPDDHQ
Trump2323232323232332
Harris33333333
Battlegrounds
Arizona (11)
Georgia (16)
Michigan (15)
Nevada (6)
North Carolina (16)
Pennsylvania (19)
Wisconsin (10)
Other states
Alabama (9)
Alaska (3)
Arkansas (6)
California (54)
Colorado (10)
Connecticut (7)
Delaware (3)
District of Columbia (3)
Florida (30)
Hawaii (4)
Idaho (4)
Illinois (19)
Indiana (11)TTTTTTTT
Iowa (6)
Kansas (6)
Kentucky (8)TTTTTTTT
Louisiana (8)
Maine (popular vote) (2)
Maine 1st district (1)
Maine 2nd district (1)
Maryland (10)
Massachusetts (11)
Minnesota (10)
Mississippi (6)
Missouri (10)
Montana (4)
Nebraska (popular vote) (2)
Nebraska 1st district (1)
Nebraska 2nd district (1)
Nebraska 3rd district (1)
New Hampshire (4)
New Jersey (14)
New Mexico (5)
New York (28)
North Dakota (3)
Ohio (17)
Oklahoma (7)
Oregon (8)
Rhode Island (4)
South Carolina (9)T
South Dakota (3)
Tennessee (11)
Texas (40)
Utah (6)
Vermont (3)HHHHHHHH
Virginia (13)
Washington (12)
West Virginia (4)TTTTTTTT
Wyoming (3)

Edison Research provides exit polling and vote count data to the National Election Pool, a consortium consisting of ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News. The networks use the data to inform their projections.Reuters has an agreement with NEP/Edison to distribute exit polling and vote count data to clients. Reuters has not independently tabulated the results.The Associated Press has a separate polling and vote count operation and makes its own projections. Fox News relies on data from the AP to inform its projections.

