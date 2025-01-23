DFA taking foreign spying reports seriously

he Philippine foreign ministry said on Thursday it takes any indication of espionage operations by foreign nationals seriously, after the arrest this week of a Chinese national on suspicion of espionage.

Philippine law enforcers said they recovered in the suspect’s possession equipment they believe could be used for spying on military facilities.

Investigators said Deng Yuanqing, who is affiliated with the Army Engineering University of PLA (People’s Liberation Army), was part of a group that authorities had been tracking, based on intelligence indicating they arrived in the Philippines to conduct surveillance on critical infrastructure, including military installations.

“In accordance with its mandate to help protect national security, the department takes any indication of espionage operations by foreign nationals seriously,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, adding it is ready to help the investigation.

RELATED: Law enforcers arrests Chinese national on suspicion of espionage

Authorities did not say how Deng had responded to the spying allegations. Two Filipino alleged accomplices were also detained.

China’s embassy in Manila in a statement on Thursday said it hoped the Philippines would “stop shadow-chasing, stop peddling the so-called ‘Chinese spy’.”

Deng’s arrest comes amid growing suspicion in the Philippines of Chinese activities, including the conduct of its coast guard and fishing militia in Manila’s exclusive economic zone.

— Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty