Vico Sotto refutes rival’s claims, shares proof of alternative venue choice

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto refuted Pasig City mayoral aspirant Sara Discaya‘s claim that the city government chose a different place for them to hold their team’s campaign kick-off event and shared evidence on his social media page.

Discaya on Wednesday, March 26, claimed that their “Team Kaya This” would seek another venue to hold their campaign kick-off for the city’s upcoming local elections because the city government “chose” an “alternative venue” for them.

“Totoo po na ang Team Kaya This ay humingi ng permiso mula sa city hall para sa aming campaign kick-off sa darating na March 28, 2025. Kami po ay nagbigay ng aming request letter at ang aming hinihiling na venue ay para sa Plaza Rizal,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Naaprubahan ang aming request at makikita sa Special Permit na ang ibinigay sa amin na venue ay sa Caruncho Avenue. Paglilinaw lang po, ang LGU [local government unit] po ang pumili ng alternatibong lugar, hindi ang Team Kaya This,” Discaya added.

She said that their team had decided to postpone the event in the area since it would cause vehicular traffic, especially on a Friday.

“Minarapat namin na humanap na muna ng ibang lugar para sa aming mga supporters,” the mayoral aspirant added, saying they do not wish to become a “burden or cause inconvenience” to Pasig residents.

Discaya’s post caught the attention of the incumbent mayor, who told her that it was their team’s “choice” to move to another venue for their political event, not the city government’s.

“Oh, come on. CHOICE NIYO pong lumipat sa Caruncho Ave. Kung biglaan o sapilitan ang inyong paglipat, bakit kayo may Application Letter para sa Caruncho Westbound?” Sotto wrote in the comments section.

“[‘Di ba] ‘yun din naman ang nakalagay sa BARANGAY PERMIT niyo sa San Nicolas? At nag-submit pa kayo ng proposed traffic plan?” he added.

“Kung magkukuwento na lang din kayo, ikuwento po ninyo nang BUO. Dishonesty eh,” the city chief continued.

Sotto said there are “receipts” in his Facebook My Day to contradict Discaya’s claim that it was the city government who told them to hold their campaign kick-off in another venue.

He posted a copy of the request letter sent by “Team Kaya This” to his office on March 6 which asked for permission to hold an event at the Caruncho Avenue West Bound at Barangay San Nicolas on March 28.

It was set with the background music of “Dishonest” by JoJo Beats.

The city mayor also included a “traffic security plan” sent by Discaya’s team on March 4 in relation to their event at the East Bound Lane of Caruncho Avenue.

Sotto likewise shared a copy from the Barangay San Nicolas which allowed “Team Kaya This” to hold their event at the Caruncho Avenue West Bound.

Some Filipinos lauded Sotto for fighting “disinformation” immediately.

“That’s how you battle disinformation. Kailangan ‘pag may disinformation na lumabas, agad-agad din dapat tinatama in a professional manner,” a Facebook user wrote.

“I love na kinorrect ni Mayor Vico si Sarah in an easily understandable [or] readable manner, i.e. using mostly Filipino ta’s may pa spacing pa. Surely, mas madaling maiintindihan ng mas marami ang ganitong way ng pagpa-fact check,” the user added.

“Ay, kaya! May sinungaling. Hahaha,” wrote another user in response to Discaya’s post.

Others praised the city chief for being “transparent” by sharing copies of the documents.

“Kaya gusto ko [si] Biko, transparent,” another user wrote.

“Ganyan ang pag-go-gobyerno, may resibo,” commented a different Pinoy.

Discaya, a businesswoman by profession, is Vico’s rival in the upcoming Pasig City mayoral elections this May.

