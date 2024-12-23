Tale of two calendars: Pasig resident shares 2025 calendars given to locals

Two types of calendars for next year given to Pasigueños sparked comparisons on social media.

On Sunday, December 22, a Pasig City resident uploaded a photo featuring two different calendars for residents to use in 2025.

One calendar featured the slate of businesswoman and Pasig mayoral aspirant Sarah Discaya for the 2025 midterm elections, while the other was issued by the incumbent city administration.

The one from the city did not feature names or faces and had a larger layout for the months of the year.

“Hahaha, pulitika! Puro mukha na naman nakalagay(rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji) #SinoAngTrapo #KalendaryoBaYun?” Pasig resident Joshua Sepidoza wrote on Facebook.

It also made its way to the X (formerly Twitter) platform and two subreddits on a discussion forum, where a user compared the two calendars.

“Kalendaryo ng Manggagamit [versus] Kalendaryong Magagamit,” the uploader of the calendar on the r/Philippines subreddit commented.

“Grabe talaga ang pulitika sa Pilipinas. Sana talaga mabago ang Pulitika sa Bansa dahil ang Epektibong Pulitika ay Pwedeng magpabago ng araw-araw na pamumuhay ng Pilipino,” the online user continued.

Another Filipino noticed the calendars’ layouts

“Grabe, ang simple nung I assume na pamigay ni Vico sa kanan. Mas malaki pa ‘yung mukha nung nasa kaliwa kaysa ‘yung mga buwan ng taon, parang siningit lang, jusko!” an online user exclaimed on the r/ChikaPH subreddit.

“Campaign material na may kasamang calendar ‘yung sa kaliwa,” different Redditor commented.

“Sarap sa mata ng kulay blue! Malinis, maaliwalas,” another Reddit user wrote.

“Ang sakit sa mata nung sa kaliwa. Ambigat bigat. Meanwhile, ang fresh [nung] sa kanan, and is an actual calendar,” a different online user said.

Discaya, a construction firm executive, is running against incumbent Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, who is seeking reelection in the May 2025 polls.

Her slate includes personalities such as beauty queen Shamcey Supsup and actress Ara Mina.

Last October, their filing of Certificates of Candidacy to run for Pasig City councilor sparked online buzz.

Discaya and Sotto have been trading barbs for months over allegations of fraud and harassment, with the city administration filing at least six cases against Discaya’s firm, SGGCDC.

Among the cases filed against SGGCDC are violations of occupancy and business permits.

Sotto said the investigation had started before Discaya sought to enter politics.