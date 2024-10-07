Shamcey Supsup, Ara Mina join ticket of Vico Sotto’s rival in 2025 polls

Two showbiz personalities joined the ticket of a construction firm executive running against Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto in the 2025 midterm elections.

Reports said Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup and actress Ara Mina have filed their certificates of candidacy (COC) in Pasig for the upcoming polls.

Shamcey will run for councilor in Pasig City’s first district, while Ara will run for councilor in the city’s second district.

Both were spotted wearing red polo shirts with stickers showing a tagline associated with St. Gerrard General Construction and Development Corporation (SGGCDC) executive Sarah Discaya.

Discaya will run for Pasig City mayor in the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, this was not the first time Shamcey tried her luck in politics.

In 2021, she attempted to win a House seat as the first nominee of ARTE (Advocates for Retail and Fashion, Textile and Tradition, Events and Entertainment and the Creative Sector) party-list.

Ara, on the other hand, attempted to run for councilor of Quezon City’s second district in 2010 but lost.

The actress also planned to run in the 2019 elections but decided not to pursue it.

Vico’s rival

Discaya is an executive of SGGCDC, whose chief executive officer said that Vico had “provoked” them to run in the 2025 local elections.

SGGCDC CEO Curlee Discaya previously said the incumbent mayor’s “baseless” attacks against the Pasig-based firm since 2019 forced its owners to file COCs.

Curlee claimed Vico was using the construction firm to demonize the Eusebios, the dynasty that ruled Pasig for nearly three decades before the millennial mayor took over.

Vico tagged the SGGCDC as the financier behind the purchase and weaponization of social media pages against the city administration, saying his rivals have been hiring trolls and funding staged rallies in front of the city hall.

Curlee said they tried to befriend the city chief in 2019 but were allegedly turned away by the public official.

