Marcos describes Pope Francis as ‘best pope in my lifetime’

— President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday described Pope Francis as the “best pope in my lifetime,” as he expressed deep sorrow over his passing.

READ: Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement | Pope Francis shook up Church with simplicity, raising conservative ire

“A man of profound faith and humility, Pope Francis led not only with wisdom but with a heart open to all, especially the poor and the forgotten,” Marcos said in a separate post on Facebook.

The Philippines is the only predominantly Catholic country in Southeast Asia.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Toby Chopra

RELATED: Timeline: The life and times of Pope Francis | ‘One of the best popes’: Filipinos mourn, pay tribute to Pope Francis