Discaya turns heads for revealing status as first-time voter

Pasig City mayoral aspoirant Sarah Discaya drew attention after revealing she is voting for the first time in the 2025 midterm elections.

The businesswoman cast her first-ever vote at Bambang Elementary School in Barangay Bambang, Pasig, before noon on Monday, May 12.

In an interview with reporters, Discaya said that she was “super excited” because it was her “first time” voting.

“Sobrang new experience for me,” she said.

When a reporter asked why she was a “first-time voter,” the mayoral aspirant took a while to answer.

“Um, before… kasi ang hirap, eh. Ilang beses na’kong nag-try mag-register, so medyo mahirap. I actually registered sa annex or satellite office ng Comelec, kaya ngayon lang ako naka-register,” Discaya added.

In the Philippines, citizens are eligible to register and vote starting at age 18.

Voting is a constitutional right for Filipinos, granting them the opportunity to actively participate in shaping their governance within a democratic society.

Meanwhile, Discaya’s comments surprised Filipinos, sparking questions about why she only registered to vote for this election.

“First-time voter tapos tatakbo sa pagka-mayor?” an online user asked with a clown emoji.

“First-time voter? Kung ‘di pa tumakbo, ‘di pa siya boboto? Irresponsableng Pilipino!” another commented.

“Gurang na, first-time voter. Kung kailan gusto tumakbong mayor ng Pasig saka na siya boboto. Sa sarili?” lawyer Wilfredo Garrido wrote.

“What do you mean [first] time voter tapos mayoral bet?! Two things that should not be in the same sentence. Baka ni hindi niyan alam kung ano trabaho ng mayor,” another Pinoy wondered.

“[First] time voter. Ibig sabihin lang eh wala siyang pakialam sa bayan!” a different X user exclaimed.

Aside from being a first-time voter, Discaya is also entering politics for the first time as a mayoral candidate.

Last April, Discaya’s rival, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, revealed that she had reportedly used a British passport for a trip in January.

Discaya’s camp clarified that she was a dual citizen by birth, with her legal counsel saying that she was born in London to Filipino overseas workers.

In October 2024, the Discayas said they were “provoked” to join the 2025 elections in response to issues raised by Sotto about their business.

The incumbent mayor previously revealed that the Discaya’s family firm, St. Gerrard Construction, is under investigation for multiple cases, including fraud, misrepresentation, use of dummies, contract anomalies and use of substandard materials.

Sotto also pointed to documents showing that St. Timothy Construction — a company originally involved in financing Miru Systems for the new automated counting machines — is linked to a firm owned by Discaya.

Comelec decided in October that the firm would no longer finance Miru Systems.

— with reports from Philstar/Dominique Flores