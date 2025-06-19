Factbox: Which countries are restricting chicken from Brazil due to bird flu

The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry has updated on Wednesday the list of countries that have placed restrictions on chicken trade with Brazil, the world’s largest exporter, after it confirmed its first case of bird flu on a commercial farm in May.

Brazil hopes to soon reverse those bans after declaring itself free of the bird flu virus on commercial flocks following a 28-day period without any new commercial farm outbreaks.

SUSPENSIONS OF TRADE IN ALL POULTRY FROM BRAZIL

China, European Union, Iraq, South Korea, Chile, Philippines, Peru, Albania, Canada, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Malaysia, Mauritania, Argentina, East Timor, Morocco, India, Sri Lanka, North Macedonia and Pakistan.

SUSPENSIONS TARGETING RIO GRANDE DO SUL STATE

South Africa, Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, Oman, Angola, Turkey, Bahrain, Cuba, Montenegro, Namibia, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tajikistan and Ukraine.

SUSPENSIONS TARGETING MONTENEGRO CITY

United Arab Emirates, Japan, Qatar and Jordan.

