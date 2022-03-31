‘Incorrect’: Guinness debunks supporters’ ‘longest motorcade’ claim

Guinness World Records debunked a social media post that claimed 2022 candidates’ supporters have the world’s longest motorcade.

The Facebook post of a page that supports the tandem of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and vice presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

In the post, the page shared photos of roads filled with cars and motorcycles, a photo of a massive crowd during their campaign rally and photos of Marcos.

There was also a publication material with Marcos’ photo, the logo of the GWR and the supposed record title of the longest motorcade caravan in the Philippines.

“GUINNESS WORLD RECORD LONGEST MOTORCADE BBM,” the page claimed.

This was posted on the social networking site on March 26. It had since amassed more than 60,000 reactions, 28,000 comments and 24,000 shares as of writing.

This claim reached the award-giving body on March 30.

Guinness, however, dismissed this claim.

“This information is incorrect,” the GWR’s Facebook page commented on the post.

Its comment garnered 83,000 reactions so far and GWR’s reaction soon made its way to Twitter where users lauded the GWR for its no-fuss response to false information.

One Twitter user tagged GWR’s Twitter account on his tweet. GWR was quick to notice this and quote-retweeted it. “Not here to waste anyone’s time,” it said.

not here to waste anyone’s time https://t.co/kuBdlMswoA — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 30, 2022

Guinness previously made local headlines after some social media users noticed that its record for “the greatest robbery of a government” was suddenly pulled out from its website.

The current holder of this record is the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

In response to a news outlet that posted a printed copy of this record in the 1995 edition of the GWR book, Guinness stated that it is not disputing the historical facts.

It is, however, reviewing and updating the accuracy of the record itself since it was first released.

“We’re conducting this review because the record has not been recently researched and verified by independent sources as up-to-date, and therefore it will be re-examined to ensure its accuracy,” the GWR said.

READ: ‘Not disputing as historical fact’: Guinness World Records on removal of ‘greatest robbery’ page

The organization also made a similar reply to Interaksyon after seeking comment on why it removed the article.

“Any record which has not been recently researched and verified by independent sources will be re-examined to ensure its accuracy, as well as its compatibility with GWR values and the values of the audiences we serve,” the GWR said via email inquiry.