CBCP denies endorsing senate bets, warns against fake letter circulating online

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines on Saturday denied social media claims that it has endorsed senatorial candidates ahead of the May 12 elections.

“Please exercise discernment when reading such social media posts,” said Msgr. Bernardo Pantin, CBCP secretary general.

He was reacting to social media posts spreading a supposed letter signed by CBCP president Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David endorsing certain senatorial candidates.

Pantin emphasized that the Church does not endorse individual candidates but instead provides moral and social guidelines to help the faithful make informed choices.

“If names of candidates are mentioned in supposed Church endorsements, consider them false or misleading,” he added.

The Diocese of Kalookan, which Cardinal David heads, also issued a statement denying the authenticity of a letter circulating online.

“The letter circulating online claiming to be from the CBCP or Cardinal David is not true,” the diocese said.

The diocese urged the public to verify information before sharing it and to be vigilant against the spread of disinformation.