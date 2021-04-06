PSA: This UP portal provides bed statistics of hospitals for COVID-19 patients

There is a website that lists down available COVID-19 hospitals amid the reported lack of health facilities as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

The UP Padayon Public Service Office through its Twitter account shared that the UP COVID-19 Pandemic Response Team provides a list of the hospitals and COVID-dedicated bed statistics which can be accessed by the public.

It can be accessed through endcov.PH, a web portal created by the team that provides the public with vital information related to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

The portal includes a detailed map where users can see areas with COVID-19 cases, hospitals as well as places that have the highest and lowest number of confirmed infections.

Associate professor Peter Cayton said the public can access it through endcov.ph/map.

One only needs to hover the mouse to the layers icon on the lower left part of the screen and then select “Hospitals (with Occupancy Rate)” to see the information about bed statistics.

The UP Pandemic Response Team, through the https://t.co/cE63xq7kAI portal, provides a list of hospitals and their contact numbers in addition to hospital COVID bed statistics. Access the list here: https://t.co/sr40P4cbdw. Padayon! Photo and information from @PJACaytonPhD pic.twitter.com/OniZBG6D5R — UP Public Service #KaagapayUP (@UPPublicService) April 5, 2021

Cayton cautioned that “data may not be updated” so he advised the public to call the hospitals through the contact list found under endcov.ph/hospitals or to search online for their numbers.

In https://t.co/mzLDMYBTS0, select Hospitals (with Occupancy Rate) layer & check hospitals bed statistics. Data may not be updated so please call the hospital through available contact list, https://t.co/trb47NVWx0 or search online for their details. pic.twitter.com/nlmpcDefeu — Peter Cayton, the Stats Guy (@PJACaytonPhD) April 1, 2021

Over the recent weeks, tragic tales of COVID-19-infected patients who died outside hospital care have been circulating on social media.

READ: Overwhelmed hospitals: Tragic stories of people who died of COVID-19 in the cold as told by relatives

Treatment czar and Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega said hospitals in the National Capital Region are “now on high-risk to critical level” as of Tuesday.

He said that there is a need to “decongest hospitals from mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients” and suggested for local government units (LGUs) to “act as a pre-hospital triage.”

“Make sure that only moderate and severe COVID-19 patients will be admitted for hospital care,” Vega told CNN Philippines.

“Mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients can be managed by LGUs or stepped-down facilities,” he added.

As of Tuesday, the country has a total of 803,398 cases wherein 143,726 of these are active cases.

The death toll stands at 13,435 while recoveries total to 646,237.