PSA: UST grads can avail of discounted life plan from pre-need death care company

A private university included a discount from a popular pre-need death care company as among the new perks and privileges for their alumni card holders.

Alumni of the University of Santo Tomas who are holders of the Thomasian Alumni Card can now receive a 20% discount from St. Peter’s Life Plan and Chapels.

They can also avail a plan for as low as P37,497 until January 29, 2025.

The UST Office of Alumni Relations posted other perks and privileges cardholders can avail.

“Check out what the Thomasian Alumni Card has to offer this year!” read the caption.

The discount at St. Peter’s Life Plan gained the most reactions with more than 3,600 shares and 5,100 reactions, as of writing.

The comments section was also filled with sentiments of being surprised in the form of funny memes.

This privilege was considered timely amid the still raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Some users tagged their friends and urged them to avail of it as soon as possible.

“Sayang alumni card niyo pag di niyo to inavail,” one user said.

Others, meanwhile, quipped that the benefit is appropriate for those who love to “ghost,” a term used for people who leave without bidding goodbye.

“Tamang tama para sa mga ghost natin diyan,” one user said.

“Good. Dami daming ghoster/paasa ng UST eh. Para atleast may discount yung mga kabaong nila,” another said.

One Facebook user stated that they did not ask for this “collaboration.”

“The collab we didn’t ask for (crying emoji),” the user wrote.

Aside from the popular death care company, other new discounts and privileges for alumni card holders include:

UST Museum free entrance Rancho Bernardo luxury villas and resort 20% off on villas until December 31 Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort 20% off until December 31 Course Hero until February 17, 2022 Astoria Boracay until December 31