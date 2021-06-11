‘Not a free pass’: Makati hospital reminds COVID-19 vaccinated people to keep following safety protocols

“Not a free pass.”

A hospital in Makati City reminded the public that being vaccinated against COVID-19 does not give them the liberty to freely roam around without consideration of the government’s safety protocols.

Makati Medical Center (MMC) on its social media accounts appealed for those who have received their COVID-19 jabs to remain vigilant to help keep the cases down as others wait for their turn to be inoculated.

“Getting vaccinated does not give you the liberty to roam around! Continue following the minimum safety precautions to protect yourself and the people around you,” the caption of its posts reads.

People are advised to continue wearing their face shields and face masks when going out, follow the physical distancing protocols of remaining at least a meter apart, and avoid indoor large gatherings.

One meter apart is nearly equivalent to a motorcycle’s length.

“Being vaccinated is NOT a free pass to start roaming around outdoors. You may still contract the virus and pass it on to those who are NOT YET vaccinated. Getting vaccinated only gives you a stronger chance of fighting the illness and severe symptoms caused by COVID-19,” MMC said.

“Take care of yourself AND the people around you. #HerdImmunityNow,” the post added.

Dr. Gia Sison, the head of MMC’s Women’s Wellness Center, likewise shared the post on her Twitter account and reminded her followers to keep on practicing the minimum health and safety protocols.

The government has already started inoculating economic frontliners or those under the A4 category, which are estimated to be 35.5 million workers.

These are those who are required to be physically present in their workplaces, those in the government agencies, self-employed workers and those in the informal sector.

It has also loosened its restrictions to the elderly by allowing those who are fully vaccinated to go out, provided they present their vaccination cards.

Previously, they are mandated to follow the stay-at-home order to decrease their risk of potentially acquiring the virus. Despite this, senior citizens are still required to wear their face masks and face shields and observe physical distancing measures.

Experts also say that being vaccinated against COVID-19 does not give people automatic protection against viral disease. It only significantly reduces their chances of getting severely infected.