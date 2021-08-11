Filipino artist JMKO posts hilarious ‘Ligaya’ version with tweet lyrics

Rising Filipino R&B artist JMKO released a TikTok video where he sang witty tweets about the government’s pandemic response to the tune of Eraserheads’ “Ligaya.”

JMKO, whose real name is Miko Manguba, read these tweets as a form of criticism to the perceived failures more than a year into the pandemic.

The tweets have references to the renewed enhanced community quarantine, the face shield policy and the lack of financial aid, among others.

“Kinanta ko lang naman ulit,” he wrote on August 9.

kinanta ko lang naman ulit pic.twitter.com/S8S8WQ4Wt5 — ᴊ ᴍ ᴋ ᴏ (@JMKO_music) August 9, 2021

As of writing, the tweet circulated more than 1,500 times on the micro-blogging platform. The video itself, meanwhile, has over 380,000 views on TikTok.

The tweets featured in the video stemmed from a Twitter thread where some users shared made-up lines addressing the country’s pandemic situation in a funny, witty manner.

The lines should be on in the same melody as Ligaya.

The main tweet came from Carlo Trinidad, also known as kidney doctor, who wrote on August 6: “Ilang ECQ pa ba ang uulitin, oh giliw ko?”

It since has 42,000 likes and more than 11,000 retweets.

Ilang ECQ pa ba ang uulitin, oh giliw ko? — Carlo Trinidad, MD (@hellokidneyMD) August 6, 2021

Some of the tweets took a swipe at politicians and President Rodrigo Duterte himself.

Some users lamented in jest that JMKO forgot to include the criticism against the sluggish COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

One Twitter user shared:

“Sagutin mo lang ako Aking sinta’y walang humpay na ligaya.

Aasahang bakunado ka Sinovac, Pfizer, Janssen o Moderna

Kahit Sputnik man yan o yung Astra.”

A Reddit user also posted an edited copy where the tweets could make up the song until the first chorus.

The post has been upvoted at least 744 times.

JMKO had just released his debut album titled “Prelude” last July with seven Filipino tracks under Star Music.

He also has a large following on TikTok where he performs his own songs and other renditions of other OPM music.

He has over 2.2 million followers there.