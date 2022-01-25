‘Systems still safe and secure’: Landbank says amid teachers’ report on stolen money

State-run Land Bank of the Philippines assured its clients that its systems are still safe and secure following reports that some teachers allegedly lost their money from the bank.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 25, the state-run financial firm said that these reports were isolated cases, according to the findings of its initial investigation.

Landbank added that it has already reached out to coordinate with the affected customers.

“The Land Bank of the Philippines clarifies that its systems were not hacked and remain secure, following reports that alleged unauthorized transactions were experienced by two teachers who maintain payroll accounts with LANDBANK,” the bank said.

“According to the initial investigation by LANDBANK, the devices of the teachers were hacked via phishing which compromised their personal information,” it added.

Last January 22, the Teachers’ Dignity Coalition, a teacher’s rights group, announced that it has received reports on some teachers who have lost their money while making online transfers through their Landbank accounts.

The money allegedly stolen amount to around P26,000 to P121,000.

The coalition has reported these cases to the Department of Education Central Office.

It also encouraged other teachers to report to them any similar banking concerns.

“Tinatawagan natin ang iba pang mga guro na may katulad na karanasan na makiisa at sama-sama nating hanapan ito ng solusyon- igiit ang pagtulong ng DepEd at ang pananagutan ng Landbank- upang mabawi ang perang ating pinagpaguran,” the TDC said.

“Mag-comment lamang sa post na ito o magpadala ng private message sa TDC page upang maisama kayo sa ating chat group na dedicated sa usaping ito,” it added.

In a separate statement, TDC chair Benjo Basas said that there are 16 teachers who lost money from their Landbank accounts.

“Hindi po ito biro kasi malaking halaga na para sa aming mga guro ang isang buwang sahod o ang aming bonus, lalong masakit kung ang pinag-ipunan mong pera nang matagal ay mawawala nang ganun na lang,” Basas was quoted as saying in an Inquirer report.

Despite these reports, Landbank stressed that it maintains “the highest level of security in all its systems.”

It also advised the public to still be vigilant of phishing scams and other fraudulent activities.

“The Bank also advises the public to remain vigilant against phishing scams and all other forms of online banking fraud. LANDBANK reminds its customers to refrain from opening suspicious emails, links and attachments, and sharing your account and personal information,” the bank said.

“Official LANDBANK representatives will never ask for the critical financial information of customers,” it added.

Landbank provided contact information where clients can report any acts of fraud.

“To report fraudulent activities, LANDBANK customers may contact their respective handling Branch or the LANDBANK’s Customer Care Hotline through (02) 8-405-7000 or 1-800-10-405-7000, or via email at [email protected],” it said.