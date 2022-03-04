Harry Roque’s 2018 quote resurfaces after remarks on Martial Law

An old quote card of Harry Roque spread anew on social media following his remarks on Martial Law during a Senate debate last Wednesday, March 2.

The event was organized by the network of church founder Apollo Quiboloy, a wanted person in the United States for sex trafficking.

Roque, a senatorial candidate, figured in an argument with labor lawyer Luke Espiritu who earlier stressed that the human rights violations committed by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. should be taught well to children.

“Dapat tinuturo sa school na masama ang extra-judicial killings, masama ang red-tagging, masama si Marcos (Ferdinand Marcos Sr.), marami siyang human rights violations,” said Espiritu, who is running under Leody de Guzman’s slate.

He later joined suspended lawyer Larry Gadon in defending the Marcos family and dismissing the atrocities that occurred during the dark regime.

Roque’s remarks on Martial Law

Gadon and Espiritu were later embroiled in a heated argument where Gadon kept on interrupting his remarks.

Espiritu eventually called him out for it, saying: “It’s my time. Huwag kang bastos.”

READ: Labor lawyer Luke Espiritu stands ground vs Larry Gadon, Harry Roque during SMNI debate

After this exchange, Roque raised his hand to back up Gadon.

The former presidential spokesperson claimed that he checked all records and found that there were no human rights violations under the dictatorship of the late Marcos Sr.

From here, Espiritu questioned Roque’s current political stance, citing his background as a human rights lawyer and a vocal critic of the Marcos regime.

“With all due respect to Atty. Harry Roque, I know your history. You were anti-Marcos before. You were for human rights before. You spent your life against the Marcoses. You worked for human rights. And now that you were given a Senate spot under the party of Bongbong Marcos, now you cry hallelujah and praise Marcos,” he said.

Roque, however, stood his ground. He said the topic was about Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the presidential aspirant and also the one who’s “alive.”

“There is nothing respectful with what you said against me. Ang katotohanan ang pinaguusapan hindi ang patay na Marcos, ang pinaguusapan ay ang buhay na Marcos. Sa akin panagutin ang nagkasala, ang hindi gumawa ng kasalanan wag natin idamay sa sisi,” he said.

What he said before

Following this event, several users praised Espiritu for standing up against the two controversial lawyers.

Others, meanwhile, brought up a quote card from ABS-CBN News in 2018 where Roque slammed former senator Juan Ponce Enrile and Marcos Jr. for supposed historical revisionism.

His quote reads: “I don’t think they can twist history when there’s a law and there are court decisions attesting to what happened under martial law.”

Roque stated this during a Palace briefing when asked for the Palace’s reaction to the tête-à-tête video of Enrile and Marcos Jr.

The rest of his statement was: “As far as the Palace is concerned, there are decisions affirming that there were grave human rights violations committed during the Marcos regime. There’s even a law in Congress which provides compensation for victims of martial law.”

As of writing, ABS-CBN’s post has 23,000 reactions, 7,900 comments and 14,000 shares.

The comments section was filled with new comments from users who reacted to his statements after the debate concluded.

“This did not age well,” one user said.

“Dignity has left the room,” another user said.

“And now he’s twisting. Imagine the hypocrisy for just a seat of power,” another user commented.

For the coming May polls, both Roque and Gadon are part of the senatorial lineup of Marcos Jr. and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio.