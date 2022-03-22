Frankie’s probes incident between BGC staff, Robredo supporters

“We respect people from all sides of the political spectrum.”

This was what a chicken wings joint said in response to a complaint against its staff who allegedly displayed “rude behavior” while attending to some supporters of a presidential candidate.

The restaurant chain Frankie’s New York Buffalo Wings launched a probe into the incident.

It also assured its patrons that the views of some of their team members do not reflect that of the whole company.

“We respect people from all sides of the political spectrum and that this should never be a basis for not giving basic courtesy and respect, especially coming from us in the service industry,” it added.

The statement of Frankie’s came after a customer took to Facebook to complain about staff members who allegedly displayed a rude attitude towards the supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo, a presidential candidate.

The customer witnessed the supposed unprofessional treatment while dining at Frankie’s branch in Crossroads, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

The post had since been deleted. However, several users managed to make screenshots of it and posted them online.

On the post, the customer shared that a staff member suddenly shouted the name “BBM” while he passed by the table of Robredo’s supporters.

BBM is the initial of Ferdinand Maros Jr., also a presidential hopeful.

According to the post, the rest of the staff also laughed when the offended party talked to the branch manager.

After the aggrieved party left, the complainant added that some of the staff joked about not cleaning up their table just because of their political preferences.

“It’s not wrong to support their own candidate but they’ve all been about ‘respect my opinion’ but they don’t even do it themselves,” the post reads.

‘We will treat this matter objectively’

Following this incident, the branch received criticisms on social media.

Frankie’s said they have already reached out to the customer who posted the complaint and to the rest of the affected patrons.

The management is also reviewing the full report of the staff member involved.

“He has also been invited to the headquarters so that we can hear his side personally. Rest assured that we will treat this matter objectively, and that the proper due process will be accorded to the team member involved,” Frankie’s said.

The management also assured its patrons that they will be re-orienting the rest of their team on “proper decorum, professionalism, and respect despite any personal beliefs they may hold” while the investigation is ongoing.

The resto also apologized for the incident. It vowed to “resolve this matter” and “do better.”

This was not the first time the restaurant chain figured in a controversy.

In 2020, a sign about the work attire of medical frontliners displayed in one of its branches drew flak online over perceived discrimination against frontliners.

Part of the sign reads: “In consideration however, of other guests and employees, we would appreciate it if you enter our premises in your out-of-work attire.”

Frankie’s issued an apology on Facebook and likewise vowed to “do better.”

“Our entire organization, from top to bottom, would like to sincerely apologize to the medical community for our lack of understanding on the matter and the subsequent action that followed,” the management said.