Former Lakers pick, PG Darius Morris dies at 33

Former Michigan standout and Los Angeles Lakers draft pick Darius Morris has died at 33, his family announced Saturday.

No cause of death was given. TMZ reported Morris’ body was found in the Los Angeles area on Thursday. He was an L.A. native.

“With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris,” Morris’ family told TMZ on Saturday. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Morris was a second-round pick of the Lakers in the 2011 draft. He averaged 3.3 points in 132 career games (17 starts) with the Lakers and four other teams in four NBA seasons. He went on to play professionally in China and France, last playing in 2019-20.

The Lakers said in a post to X they were “heartbroken by the passing” of Morris.