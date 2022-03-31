SpaceX to launch Starlink satellite service in the Philippines

Billionaire Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) will launch its satellite broadband service in the Philippines, a first in Southeast Asia, the trade secretary said on Thursday.

SpaceX’s business permit application is being processed while the company scouts locations for its gateways, said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

The company is setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Southeast Asian country, and aiming to deploy three gateways in the first phase of their launch.

Lopez did not specify a timeline or investment figure for the launch.

SpaceX’s Starlink uses a network of more than 1,400 satellites to provide internet access to far-flung regions or when communications are disrupted during natural disasters.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor